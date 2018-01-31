Sara Langmead and Lisa Reed | Cho Benn Holback

Sara Langmead, AIA, PE, LEED AP and Lisa Reed, AIA, LEED AP have been named associates with Cho Benn Holback, a Quinn Evans Company.

Langmead has extensive experience in the design of commercial, educational, and residential buildings, as well as expertise in complex historic preservation and restoration projects. She is one of few professionals in the state of Maryland to hold both an architectural registration and a professional engineer’s license and has 15 years of experience working on design projects throughout the mid-Atlantic. She is currently working on the construction of Dorothy I. Height Elementary School in Baltimore (the former John Eager Howard Elementary School) and a study for the adaptive use of the Old Naval Observatory in Washington.

Reed has extensive experience in the design of commercial, educational, and residential buildings, as well as expertise in complex historic preservation and restoration projects. She has contributed to the design of several award-winning projects in the Baltimore area, including the restoration of the Everyman Theatre and the Lillian Jones Apartments, as well as several projects at Montgomery College in Montgomery County. Currently, she is designing the second phase of the Williams Hall renovation at Jacksonville University in Florida, and the expansion of the McLean School in Potomac.

