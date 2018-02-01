Quantcast

Debate over ‘child marriage’ returns to General Assembly

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 1, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — Advocates returned to the State House on Thursday to renew their push to change a law allowing individuals as young as 15 to be married in Maryland, but civil and women's rights groups echoed objections from the 2017 session that a flat-out ban is too restricting. Del. Vanessa Atterbeary, D-Howard, put forth the same ...

