Chris Boyle, Paige Boyle, Blake Boyle and Randy Boyle | Boyle Buick GMC

Abingdon-based Boyle Buick GMC has named Chris Boyle dealer principal and president, Paige Boyle as vice president and director of marketing and customer relations, Blake Boyle as corporate secretary and service director and Randy Boyle as vice president and general sales manager.

Chris Boyle began working at the dealership as a young boy, washing cars and sweeping the floors. It wasn’t long before Chris started doing light mechanical work and spent his summers in high school learning the parts business. Upon graduating high school, he worked in the accounting office, learning all about the financial side of the business. He took over as director of service body and parts and turned it into an award-winning operation. He is a graduate of the General Motors University of Automotive Management and is an ASE certified service consultant and manager. He is also a graduate of The John Carroll School. Active in the automotive field, Chris Boyle is past president of The Maryland GM Service and Parts Managers Club and past co-chair of the National General Motors Dealer Fixed Operations Board.

A member of the third generation of the Boyle Family to be involved in the dealership, Paige Boyle is the face of the dealership’s commercials and branding. She joined Boyle Buick GMC several years ago after spending 12 years working for the Baltimore Ravens and holds a degree in business administration from Towson University. She is an active volunteer in the community and a former chair of the board of directors for the Harford County Chamber of Commerce and the United Way of Central Maryland’s Harford County Partnership Board.

Blake Boyle started his career at Boyle Buick GMC 20 years ago after graduating from the automotive service excellence program at Catonsville Community College. He became service manager in 2014.

Randy Boyle began working for the family’s business washing cars in high school. He graduated with a degree in business management from Salisbury University, where he played as an All-America shortstop on the championship baseball team. He returned to the dealership at age 24 to sell his first car and has served in almost every department at the dealership.

