Cybersecurity firm BlueVoyant to open PG County facility

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer February 1, 2018

BlueVoyant is the most recent company to establish a presence in the Discovery District just off the University of Maryland, College Park's campus in Prince George's County. The firm is working in a temporary spot, but plans to move into its new location early this year. The company will employ 25 analysts and data scientists, according ...

