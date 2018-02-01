Here are the five latest startups funded by TEDCO

The Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO) announced a total of $600,000 in seed funding for five companies Thursday.

The companies cover areas from life sciences to cybersecurity and are located in five counties.

“At TEDCO, we help transform innovative life science and technology businesses into high growth companies,” said George Davis, TEDCO’s CEO. “TEDCO provides entrepreneurs with capital, connections, and coaching. In terms of capital, TEDCO invests in companies across stages – seed through growth.”

The companies and their funding are:

Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, Inc., a Gaithersburg company developing a library of bacterial viruses that treat antibiotic resistant bacteria infections, received $100,000.

Bethesda-based Ataata, Inc., received $200,000 for its education tool for reducing human error-caused cyber threats.

ValuNav, LLC, was awarded $100,000 for its cloud-based group decision-making platform. ValuNav is based in Edgewater.

Baltimore’s TrackOFF, Inc., disrupts digital-fingerprinting tools by injecting data inputs with false information, helping to protect users’ privacy. The company received $100,000.

Zuul, Inc., based in Columbia, offers cybersecurity protection for the industrial internet of things. It received $100,000.