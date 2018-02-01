Quantcast

Hopkins gets $50 million from UAE for stroke institute

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter February 1, 2018

Funded by a $50 million gift from the United Arab Emirates, Johns Hopkins Medicine will create a new institute for stroke research and clinical care. The Sheikh Khalifa Stroke Institute will use advances in engineering, artificial intelligence and precision medicine for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients. The institute will have locations in Baltimore and ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo