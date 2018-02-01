Quantcast

Hopkins says whistleblower suit is without merit

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 1, 2018

The Johns Hopkins Hospital System is not prohibited from seeking out-of-state patients but also must demonstrate to state officials its revenue is not “materially” changed by them, Hopkins’ lawyers have argued in a motion to dismiss a whistleblower lawsuit alleging the hospital favors patients from outside of Maryland in order to raise profits. Hopkins, in a ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo