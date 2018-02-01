Kerianne P. Kemmerzell | Tydings & Rosenberg

Kerianne P. Kemmerzell has joined Tydings & Rosenberg LLP as an associate.

Her practice focuses on family law. She represents clients in a wide range of counseling and litigation services, including divorce, custody, child support, adoptions and guardianships.

Kemmerzell is an active member of the Maryland State Bar Association, the Baltimore County Bar Association and the Women’s Bar Association. She is also a member of the board of directors of the Howard County Women’s Bar Association.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.