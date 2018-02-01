Quantcast

Sandy Spring Bank to pay quarterly dividend

By: Daily Record Staff February 1, 2018

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., the Olney-based parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, will pay a quarterly dividend of 26 cents per share. The dividend is payable Feb. 21 to shareholders of record on Feb. 14. The amount of the dividend is in line with dividends paid in the fourth and first quarters of 2017.  

