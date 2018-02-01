Michael Rolfes | Mind Over Machines

Michael Rolfes, director of strategic partnerships at software and data solutions consultancy Mind Over Machines, has been named to the Howard County Community Leadership Board of the Y in Central Maryland.

As a board member, Wolfes will promote and support the Y’s mission and programs in the local community, and raise funds to support the Y’s community outreach activities and scholarship programs.

Prior to joining Mind Over Machines, Rolfes was an application developer for Computer Sciences Corporation and worked for numerous defense and private sector companies.

Rolfes earned a Bachelor of Science in statistics from The George Washington University. He was a professional baseball player for two years before completing his degree. He, his wife and two young children reside in Westminster.

