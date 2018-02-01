Quantcast

Maryland Senate OKs mutual-consent divorce for parents

By: Associated Press February 1, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Senate has passed a bill to allow parents with children who are minors to file for a mutual-consent divorce without being separated for one year. The measure was approved 33-14 Thursday. The bill now goes to the House. In 2015, the General Assembly changed the law to allow married couples without children to ...

