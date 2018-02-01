Onahlea Shimunek | Lord Baltimore Hotel

Onahlea Shimunek has been appointed general manager of the Lord Baltimore Hotel.

Shimunek brings more than three decades of hospitality and hotel management experience to the role.

As general manager, Shimunek will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of operations for the 440-room hotel and its food and beverage outlets including staff management, food and beverage, business development and guest relations.

