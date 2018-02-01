Robert L. Moore | Smithers Avanza

Robert L. Moore, Ph.D. has been named director of business development for bioanalytical services with Smithers Avanza, a Gaithersburg-based boutique contract research organization supporting the pharmaceutical and chemical industries.

Moore has over 14 years of academic and industry research experience and has spent the last seven-plus years in business development within the pharmaceutical industry.

Prior to joining Smithers Avanza, Moore served as sales director for Cryoport, a life sciences packaging and logistics provider following time spent in business development for BioAgilytix Labs.

Moore holds a doctorate in microbiology/immunology from Boston University.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.