Zach Reichenbach | Ellin & Tucker

Zach Reichenbach, CFA, CPA/ABV has been promoted to principal in the Forensic and Valuation Group at Ellin & Tucker.

In his role in the FVS Group, Reichenbach handles valuation and litigation services. Over the course of his 10-year career at Ellin & Tucker, he has developed a wide span of expertise allowing him to perform valuations in relation to shareholder disputes, mergers and acquisitions, estate and gift tax matters, employee stock options, intellectual property, bankruptcy, domestic disputes and financial statement reports.

Reichenbach is a member of the AICPA and the MACPA, where he serves on the New Young Professional Network Task Force and Forensic and Valuation Section committees. He earned his bachelor of business administration from Loyola University Maryland and returned there to receive his masters of business administration degree in finance

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.