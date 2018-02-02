Quantcast

When algorithms rule on jail time

By: Associated Press Matt O’Brien and Dake Kang February 2, 2018

  CLEVELAND — The centuries-old process of releasing defendants on bail, long the province of judicial discretion, is getting a major assist ... courtesy of artificial intelligence. In late August, Hercules Shepherd Jr. walked up to the stand in a Cleveland courtroom, dressed in an orange jumpsuit. Two nights earlier, an officer had arrested him at a ...

