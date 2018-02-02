Quantcast

Baltimore City officials back Maryland minimum wage boost

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer February 2, 2018

Baltimore City elected officials plan to throw their support behind a proposal to raise the state minimum wage to $15 after the mayor vetoed a similar bill for the city last year. On Monday, Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke, Councilman Kristerfer Burnett, City Council President Bernard C. "Jack" Young and Mayor Catherine Pugh are expected to attend ...

