Barbara Thompson | Franklin & Prokopik

Barbara Thompson was named principal in the Baltimore office of Franklin & Prokopik.

She joined the firm in 2011 and represents employers and insurers in workers’ compensation matters before the Workers’ Compensation Commission and courts in Maryland and the District of Columbia.

Thompson has been practicing law for more than 20 years and has 28 years of experience in the workers’ compensation industry. In addition to her active litigation practice, she frequently gives external client training presentations and speaks at F&P seminars. She has also written articles regarding industry trends and presents case-specific webinars.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.