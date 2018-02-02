Quantcast

Bloomberg arts internships to expand this summer in Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff February 2, 2018

The Bloomberg Arts Internship program in Baltimore is expanding to 35 paid, six-week internships for Baltimore rising seniors at local arts and cultural institutions this summer. Running June 18 to Aug. 3, students will participate in college and career readiness preparation through hands-on, real work experiences in the arts and engaging professional development. Applications are now being accepted ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo