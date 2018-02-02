Quantcast

EEOC reaches settlements in 2 suits in Md.

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 2, 2018

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has reached settlements in the past week with two companies over alleged violations in Maryland of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The first settlement is was with Plastipak Packaging, Inc, a plastics manufacturing company which will pay $90,000 to settle allegations that it retaliated against a ...

