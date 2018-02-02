Gary Garofalo and Larry Kraemer | Harkins Builders

Gary Garofalo has been named CEO and Larry Kraemer was promoted to chief operating officer of Harkins Builders.

Garofalo succeeds Dick Lombardo, who retired Jan. 2. Lombardo will remain active the company as a member of its board of directors.

Garofalo joined the company in 1991 and has managed the company’s finances as chief financial officer since 1992. He was promoted to president and COO in 2016, and Kraemer was also promoted at that time, to executive vice president. Kraemer has been with Harkins since 1989, serving since 1998 as vice president of preconstruction and marketing.

