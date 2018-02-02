Quantcast

Gary Garofalo and Larry Kraemer | Harkins Builders

By: Daily Record Staff February 2, 2018

Larry Kraemer

Larry Kraemer

Gary Garofalo

Gary Garofalo

Gary Garofalo has been named CEO and Larry Kraemer was promoted to chief operating officer of Harkins Builders.

Garofalo succeeds Dick Lombardo, who retired Jan. 2. Lombardo will remain active the company as a member of its board of directors.

Garofalo joined the company in 1991 and has managed the company’s finances as chief financial officer since 1992. He was promoted to president and COO in 2016, and Kraemer was also promoted at that time, to executive vice president. Kraemer has been with Harkins since 1989, serving since 1998 as vice president of preconstruction and marketing.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo