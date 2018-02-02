Quantcast

Baltimore jury awards $130K for broken arm in arrest during ’15 unrest

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 2, 2018

A Baltimore jury on Friday awarded $130,000 to a man whose arm was broken by police when he was forcibly removed from a bus during the unrest following the death of Freddie Gray in 2015. Myreq Williams was attempting to get to his grandmother's house in April 2015 before the city's 10 p.m. curfew went into ...

