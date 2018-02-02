Sarah Haire | VPC

Sarah Haire has been promoted to manager of post production at VPC Inc. a Baltimore based full-service video production company.

Haire has distinguished herself by her passion for video storytelling, high level to detail and her ability to connect to the client’s mission and will be managing a staff of editors as well as being a vital part of the creative team. Haire has been with VPC since 2013.

