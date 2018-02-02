Quantcast

Shore Bancshares reports quarterly dividend

By: Daily Record Staff February 2, 2018

Easton-based Shore Bancshares Inc. announced Friday its board of directors has declared a quarterly common stock dividend in the amount of $0.07 per share, payable Feb. 28 to stockholders of record on Feb. 15. Shore Bancshares Inc. is a financial holding company and the largest independent bank holding company on the Eastern Shore.  It is the parent company of Shore United ...

