Quantcast

BET executive to headline UMD’s Women Leading Women event

By: Daily Record Staff February 5, 2018

BET Networks executive Donna Blackman will discuss women in business and the #MeToo movement as the guest at the seventh annual Women Leading Women March 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frank Auditorium. The free event will kick off a monthlong celebration of Women's History Month at the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business. Prior to joining ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo