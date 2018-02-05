BET executive to headline UMD’s Women Leading Women event

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



BET Networks executive Donna Blackman will discuss women in business and the #MeToo movement as the guest at the seventh annual Women Leading Women March 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frank Auditorium. The free event will kick off a monthlong celebration of Women's History Month at the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business. Prior to joining ...