Brock Yetso and Nayla Bautista | SHIFT

Brock Yetso and Nayla Bautista have joined SHIFT, a Baltimore-based management consulting and recruiting company.

Yetso, the president and CEO of the Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults was hired as UCF’s first employee in 2001 after serving as a volunteer and board member. Over the past 17 years with the organization, he lec the growth of the UCF from an operating budget of $100,000 to more than $3 million. He is credited with expanding UCF Patient Navigation services from office-based to onsite programs including Johns Hopkins Hospital, University of Maryland Medical Center, and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. UCF has programs annually reaching more than 2,000 patients and families in more than 200 communities across the country and a footprint on more than 100 college campuses

With a background in finance and a commitment to volunteering in youth athletics, Bautista made a career change to join the Volo City Kids Foundation as executive director. Growing up in New York City, Bautista recognized her passion for sports, and the positive benefits they offer. After serving children without these opportunities, she made it her goal to create a community where all children have access to athletic experiences. Under her leadership for the past two years, The Volo City Kids Foundation has grown from offering two free youth leagues in Baltimore to 40 leagues in four cities across the country. Bautista received a bachelor’s degree in Business from the University of Maryland, College Park and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

