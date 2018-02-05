Quantcast

Communications technology supplier pledges $10K to The Baltimore Station

By: Daily Record Staff February 5, 2018

TE SubCom, a subsidiary of Swiss-based TE Connectivity, a supplier of undersea communications technology with offices in Baltimore, has joined The Baltimore Station’s “Friends of The Station” giving program with a pledge of $10,000, company officials said Monday. The donation qualifies TE SubCom as a gold level partner in the program sponsored by the Baltimore-based residential treatment ...

