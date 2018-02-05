Quantcast

Court of Appeals to decide future of ‘juvenile lifers’

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Ann E. Marimow February 5, 2018

Walter Irving Maddox was on the phone making New Year's Eve plans when he heard a knock on the door of his secluded Maryland cottage steps from the creek where he'd spent decades hauling crabs. He laid the phone on a bed. From the other end of the line, his girlfriend heard voices. Then, sharp banging ...

