Erik Baiamonte and Marcus Tsouvalos | Ammon Heisler Sachs

Erik Baiamonte, AIA, LEED AP BD+C has been named a project manager and Marcus Tsouvalos an intern architect with Ammon Heisler Sachs.

A seasoned project manager, Baiamonte is integral to all phases of a design project, from concepts and master planning through production of construction documents and construction administration. He is experienced in design for urban settings and adaptive reuse projects that transform buildings and neighborhoods. Much of his work includes re-purposing old facilities into modern spaces with apartments, offices, and retail. Baiamonte has designed for many project types including multi-family, mixed-use, office, retail, industrial, and senior living.

Tsouvalos is a problem solver who is determined to find the best project solutions through the creative process of design. His responsibilities include preparation of schematic design and construction documents, often through creation of models in 3-D software to provide information for construction assembly. He holds a Master of Architecture from the University of Maryland, College Park.

