Hogan works from home after procedure

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 5, 2018

Gov. Larry Hogan worked from home Monday following a weekend procedure to remove skin cancer lesions from his face and chest. Hogan announced the minor procedure Thursday. A spokeswoman for the governor, in an email, wrote that Hogan underwent the procedure Saturday in an Annapolis dermatologist's office. "The governor's procedure went well with no issues or complications, and ...

