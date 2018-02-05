Kelly Spore | Davis Agnor

Kelly Spore has joined regional firm Davis, Agnor, Rapaport & Skalny LLC as director of marketing and business relations.

In her new position, Spore directs media relations, production of publications and e-newsletters, website and social media efforts. She also works with the firm’s community and nonprofit partners as part of its ongoing philanthropic outreach and initiates and in its marketing and business development efforts.

Previously, Spore was director of marketing and business development with Three Dog Logistics for more than four years. Her experience prior to that was in government contracting.

