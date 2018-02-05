Quantcast

Md. genomic analysis company to remain listed on Nasdaq

By: Daily Record Staff February 5, 2018

OpGen Inc., a Gaithersburg-based computer genomic analysis company, received notification from Nasdaq that it will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq stock market.

