Supreme Court allows new Pennsylvania congressional voting map

By: Bloomberg February 5, 2018

A U.S. Supreme Court justice cleared the way for a more Democratic-friendly congressional voting map in Pennsylvania for this year’s election to replace one tilted toward the GOP. Justice Samuel Alito left in force a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling requiring the Republican-controlled legislature to draw new lines by Feb. 9 for approval by the Democratic governor. ...

