Trio honored with Louis S. Diggs Awards

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz celebrated Baltimore County’s African-American heritage Monday morning by recognizing the 2018 winners of the county’s third annual Louis S. Diggs Award at the county’s campus in Owings Mills. This year’s honorees were Jake Oliver, publisher of the AFRO-American newspaper; Dr. Tim Tooten, WBAL-TV reporter and pastor of Harvest Christian Ministries; and ...