Arrests in Second Amendment protest draw fire from Md. civil liberties group

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 6, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — For the last three sessions, Kevin and Jeff Hulbert have traveled to the state capital to bring attention to their concerns about gun laws in Maryland. The co-leaders of a group called Patriot Picket, a pro-Second Amendment group, have made their presence felt carrying provocative signs criticizing Democrats, comparing limits on conceal-carry permits to Jim Crow ...

