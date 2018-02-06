Ashley Brannock, Natalie Pointkouski, Christine Shake, Bennett Wong, Bryan Yingling and Suyoung Yo | MGH

Ashley Brannock, Natalie Pointkouski, Christine Shake, Bennett Wong, Bryan Yingling and Suyoung Yo have joined the staff at MGH, an Owings Mills-based marketing agency.

Brannock joins MGH’s creative department as a junior art director. She previously worked at TBC as a junior graphic designer. In her new role, Brannock will provide support on client accounts, including the Global Franchise Group brands. She has a bachelor’s degree in art with a concentration in graphic design from the University of Maryland, College Park.

Pointkouski joins MGH as a social media marketing coordinator. She previously worked at GKV as a public relations/social media intern. In her new role, Pointkouski will provide support on client accounts, including Nobel Learning Communities, Inc. She has a bachelor’s degree in public relations and advertising from Towson University.

Shake joins MGH’s media department as a media planner/buyer. She comes to MGH from Infinity Marketing in Greenville, S.C., where she was a media planner and buyer. In her new role, Shake will work on client accounts, including the Global Franchise Group brands. She has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Clemson University.

Wong joins MGH as a social media marketing coordinator. He previously worked at the United States Senate, providing constituent services and research. In his new role, Wong will provide support on client accounts, including Great American Cookies. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Southern California.

Yingling joins MGH’s interactive department as a web developer. He previously worked as a graphic designer for Miller Light and was a freelance developer for several years. At MGH, Yingling will provide support on all interactive client accounts, including the Ocean City Department of Tourism and Soccer Shots. He has an associate’s degree in general studies with a focus in graphic design from Anne Arundel Community College.

Yo joins MGH’s media department as a senior media buyer. She comes to MGH from S Callan Advertising in Burbank, California where she was a senior media manager. In her new role, Yo will work on client accounts, including the Global Franchise Group brands. She has a bachelor’s degree in policy planning and development from the University of Southern California.

