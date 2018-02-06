Insurers seek brakes on comparative negligence for cyclists

Share this: Email

ANNAPOLIS — Cycling organizations urged legislators Tuesday to establish a comparative negligence standard for when they or pedestrians are struck by vehicles, drawing opposition from insurers, defense attorneys and local governments. Sen. Susan C. Lee, D-Montgomery, proposed a "comparative negligence carve-out" similar to one that went into effect in Washington, D.C. in 2016. Senate Bill 465 ...