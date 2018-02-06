Quantcast

Constellation awarded $21.5M contract for energy conservation at UMD

By: Daily Record Staff February 6, 2018

Constellation, an Exelon company, has been selected by the University of Maryland to implement $21.5 million in energy conservation measures at the university’s College Park campus. While UMD is the end-use customer, Constellation’s contractual relationship will be with the Maryland Clean Energy Center. The state instrumentality, whose mission is to advance clean energy and energy efficiency ...

