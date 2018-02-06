Quantcast

Md. high court weighs constitutionality of juvenile life sentences

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 6, 2018

ANNAPOLIS – The Maryland Court of Appeals should set parole-reviewing standards to ensure that people sentenced as juveniles to life in prison have a “meaningful opportunity” for release based on their maturity and rehabilitation behind bars as required by the Constitution, a public defender told the state’s top court Tuesday. Brian M. Saccenti said the state’s ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo