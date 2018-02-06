Quantcast

Four Seasons condos in Harbor East move-in ready

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer February 6, 2018

The high-end Four Seasons Private Residences condos in Baltimore’s Harbor East, above the Four Seasons Hotel, are complete and ready for move in, according to the builder. Prime Building Advantage announced that the condos, with listings between $799,000 and $12.5 million, are all ready for move in. Properties in the building range in size from 900 ...

