Jennifer Rock | Gross Mendelsohn

Jennifer Rock, CPA, CITP, a principal in the nonprofit and health care group with Gross, Mendelsohn & Associates P.A., was appointed to the finance and audit committee of Special Olympics Maryland (SOMD).

Rock has more than 18 years of accounting experience. She earned a master’s degree in forensic studies and accounting from Stevenson University and is a member of the Maryland Association of CPAs, the American Institute of CPAs and Maryland Nonprofits

SOMD is a year-round sports organization dedicated to providing life-changing sports training and competition opportunities to Maryland’s citizens with intellectual disabilities.

