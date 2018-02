Marilyn Goslin has joined Baltimore-based MK Consulting Engineers as a senior estimator.

Goslin will lead the firm’s cost estimating team and brings expertise in capital planning ventures for numerous specialized platforms including health care, higher education, water/wastewater infrastructure and the research and laboratory fields to her new position.

