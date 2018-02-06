Quantcast

Baltimore City Council asks state to raise minimum wage

By: Associated Press February 6, 2018

Baltimore City Council members have formally asked the Maryland General Assembly to pass legislation that would raise the state minimum wage to $15 an hour.

