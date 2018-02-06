Quantcast

Salisbury University announces major restructuring

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter February 6, 2018

Salisbury University will undertake a major reorganization, creating a new college and a new school to adapt to greater workforce needs in health care, the university announced Tuesday. The new college of health and human services aims to improve how students will be able to address Maryland’s aging population, opioid crisis and rural health needs, beginning ...

