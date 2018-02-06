Sheppard Pratt looks to expand adolescent residential treatment services

Share this: Email

Sheppard Pratt Health System has reached a memorandum of understanding with the Sisters of the Good Shepherd to purchase their 115 adolescent residential treatment center beds. These beds were temporarily delicensed in the spring of 2017 following the closure of Good Shepherd Services in Halethorpe. Subsequent to a definitive purchase agreement and certificate of need approval process, ...