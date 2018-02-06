Quantcast

Sheppard Pratt looks to expand adolescent residential treatment services

By: Daily Record Staff February 6, 2018

Sheppard Pratt Health System has reached a memorandum of understanding with the Sisters of the Good Shepherd to purchase their 115 adolescent residential treatment center beds. These beds were temporarily delicensed in the spring of 2017 following the closure of Good Shepherd Services in Halethorpe. Subsequent to a definitive purchase agreement and certificate of need approval process, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo