Va. judge orders grand jury for ‘Love Locks’ case

By: Virginia Lawyers Weekly Peter Vieth February 6, 2018

RICHMOND – A group of Norfolk jurors may decide whether rusty locks on a pedestrian bridge would justify a court-ordered remedy. A Norfolk circuit judge says under a 1919 law, he will impanel a special grand jury to determine whether so-called “love locks,” placed by couples on a city pedestrian bridge as testimony to their feelings ...

