Quantcast

Closing arguments set in Baltimore police corruption trial

By: Associated Press February 7, 2018

Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys are set to make their closing arguments in the trial of two Baltimore detectives fighting racketeering and robbery charges.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo