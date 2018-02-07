Dan Cathell | Midas Companies

Dan Cathell, CEO of the Midas Companies, has been named to the board of directors of The Casey Cares Foundation.

Cathell’s experience includes the development of strategic finance and operational plans for companies in the construction, retail and oil and gas industries and strategic transactions totaling more than $15 billion in value. His previous experience includes work for the Carlyle Group implementing strategies to turn round distressed investments. Cathell joined Midas as its chief financial officer in 2014 and the company named him CEO in 2017.

He lives outside Annapolis with his wife and three children.

