Divya Potdar | Diva Law

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2018

potdar-divya-diva-lawDivya Potdar has left Wise Law to start her own practice, the Baltimore-based Diva Law LLC.

Potdar has litigated hundreds of cases in District and Circuit courts in Maryland. Her practice is focused on representing injured and vulnerable people in civil matters.

She is chair of the diversity committee of the Maryland State Bar Association Young Lawyers Section and the incoming chair of the Bar Association of Baltimore City Young Lawyers Division.

Potdar earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore Law School in 2011.

