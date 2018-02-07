Quantcast

Md. top court to decide whether siblings of participants in Kennedy Krieger lead-paint abatement study can sue

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2018

Maryland's top court will determine if siblings of participants in the Kennedy Krieger Institute's lead-paint abatement study more than 20 years ago can sue the institute for negligence. The Court of Appeals on Monday granted Kennedy Krieger's petition for writ of certiorari in the case of Ashley Partlow, who was too old to take part in the ...

