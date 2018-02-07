Kevin Beattie | CohnReznick

Kevin Beattie, CPA has been elected partner in the Baltimore office of CohnReznick LLP, an accounting, tax and advisory firm.

Beattie has more than 15 years of experience providing tax consulting and compliance services to clients in industries that include real estate, technology, and life sciences.

As a member of the firm’s affordable housing, technology and new media and life sciences industry practices, Beattie has a diverse background in partnership and corporate taxation as well as federal and state tax credit programs.

His experience includes providing advisory and tax planning services to small and middle-market companies with a client base that includes community development entities, tax credit syndicators, developers, investors and early- and later-stage technology companies

